POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) -

A man has been taken into custody after driving onto a golf course in Pompano Beach and attacking a golfer.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the Palm Aire Country Club – Palms Course, located at 2600 N Palm Aire Dr., Thursday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, a driver was impaired and drove his vehicle onto the golf course.

The man drove around the area as several golfers on golf carts attempted to get him to stop his vehicle.

At least two golf carts are said to have crashed into each other in the process but the golfers were not injured.

The driver behind the wheel of the car hit a tree and got out of the vehicle.

He was approached by another golfer and the man attempted to hit the golfer with a blunt instrument.

The golfer was transported to an area hospital and the driver was arrested at the scene by police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.