POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) -

A man has been arrested, deputies said, after driving under the influence onto a golf course in Pompano Beach and attacking a golfer.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the Palm Aire Country Club – Palms Course, located at 2600 N Palm Aire Dr., Thursday afternoon.

According to rescue officials, the impaired driver drove his vehicle onto the golf course.

The man drove around the area as several golfers on golf carts attempted to get him to stop his vehicle.

The man did not stop after several tries.

At least two golf carts are said to have crashed into each other in the process, but the golfers were not injured.

The driver behind the wheel of the car hit a tree and got out of the vehicle.

He was approached by another golfer, and the man attempted to hit the golfer with a blunt instrument.

The golfer was transported to an area hospital, and the driver was arrested at the scene.

