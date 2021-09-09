LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has been arrested after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they busted a fraud ring in Lauderdale Lakes.

The months-long investigation resulted in the seizure of counterfeit checks, credit cards, stolen IDs, firearms and over $73,000 in cash and jewelry.

Jacquin Bullard has since been taken into custody.

Deputies said he had more than $8,000 and 57 fraudulent checks on him.

