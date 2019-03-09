NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after he led police on a chase that began in Broward County and ended with a crash at the Golden Glades Interchange.

Officers arrested the 19-year-old subject in the area of 16000 NW 7th Ave., Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the wild pursuit began along Interstate 95 in Broward County.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed law enforcement vehicle speeding through an intersection as they attempted to catch the stolen white four-door sedan.

The driver even struck a marked MDPD cruiser after entering Miami-Dade, just before 3 p.m.

The chase came to a crashing end near the Interchange Park and Ride at the Golden Glades Park & Ride. Police continued to follow the subject until they were able to take him into custody shortly after.

No officers were injured in the chase.

Charges to the unidentified driver are pending.

