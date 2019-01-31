Man arrested after crashing stolen Fort Lauderdale police cruiser

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody and charged after he allegedly stole a marked Fort Lauderdale Police cruiser.

Pembroke Pines Police said they received a 911 call regarding the stolen cruiser at around 2 a.m., Thursday.

Officers then spotted the vehicle speeding northbound along Palm Avenue.

During his effort to evade police, the suspect struck a light pole near Pines Boulevard and Southwest 101st Avenue.

He fled on foot but was taken into custody a short time after.

Cellphone video captured by a 7News viewer showed the early morning chase.

The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Antwane Dwayne Jones.

Rescue crews transported him to Memorial Regional Hospital to be evaluated.

Police have charged Jones with theft of a marked police vehicle, fleeing and eluding police and a number of traffic infractions.

