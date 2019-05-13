Man arrested after crashing into officer, causing cruiser to strike light pole

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a Miami Shores officer attempted to stop a burglary in progress when the suspect intentionally struck the officer’s car, causing him to crash into a light pole.

The crash occurred on Northeast 97th Street and 12th Avenue in Miami Shores on Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene but the officer reportedly did not suffer serious injuries.

Florida Power and Light also responded to the scene to assess the damages.

7SkyForce HD flew over a scene nearby on Biscayne Boulevard and 104th Street, where several officers could be seen surrounding a handcuffed man sitting on the ground.

One resident in the area said he heard commotion outside his home at around 4:30 a.m.

“I looked out the window and I saw the two cars go flying by and then I saw the cop come flying by behind him with his lights on,” said Miami Shores resident Philip Levasser.

The police cruiser as well as a maroon Nissan in the area have since been towed away.

