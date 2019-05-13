Man arrested after crashing into Miami Shores police cruiser

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a Miami Shores Police officer attempted to stop a burglary in progress when the suspect intentionally struck the officer’s car, causing him to crash into a light pole.

The crash occurred on Northeast 97th Street and 12th Avenue in Miami Shores on Monday morning.

Miami Shores police said the officer was working his routine midnight patrol when he spotted four suspects pulling up to a house and attempting to break into cars.

“When he went to stop the subjects, they ended up hitting his police car in their attempt to escape. He was able to follow them further down the road where they actually crashed into his car, a crash that occurred where he ended up getting forced into a light pole,” said Miami Shores Police Lt. Dacid Golt.

The four individuals then fled the scene, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but the officer reportedly did not suffer serious injuries.

Several other agencies assisted Miami Shores police with the incident.

We are thankful for all the assistance from other local agencies. With their assistance we were able to apprehend the subjects responsible. Thank you! — Miami Shores FOP (@FopShores) May 13, 2019

“When they fled, they went down to a street where they couldn’t escape,” said Golt.

Florida Power and Light also responded to the scene to assess damage to the light pole.

7SkyForce HD flew over a scene nearby on Biscayne Boulevard and 104th Street, where several officers could be seen surrounding a handcuffed man sitting on the ground.

One man allegedly kicked a K-9 and was bit on the foot by the dog.

Rescue crews treated the man on scene before he was taken into custody.

Officials said they have a total of four suspects in custody.

The two adults and two juvenile suspects will face charges including burglary, grand theft and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

One resident in the area said he heard commotion outside his home at around 4:30 a.m.

“I looked out the window, and I saw the two cars go flying by, and then I saw the cop come flying by behind him with his lights on,” said Miami Shores resident Philip Levasser. “I know there’s a lot of car being broken into at night so I thought that might be what it was.”

The police cruiser as well as a maroon Nissan in the area have since been towed away.

Police said the Nissan was stolen from the Hollywood area.

