Man arrested after crash along 85th Street Bridge in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a driver into custody after he allegedly crashed into several vehicles in Miami Beach.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along the 85th Street bridge between Byron Avenue and Crespi Boulevard, early Wednesday morning.

According to Miami Beach Police, a pickup truck struck five parked vehicles before hitting the bridge.

The significantly damaged white vehicle could be seen in the roadway.

The roof of the vehicle appeared to be cut off, in an attempt to free the driver.

Officers said 48-year-old Ernesto Cruz-Marino was arrested and is facing several charges including driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

