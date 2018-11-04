Man arrested after confessing to killing wife, mother-in-law in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after, officials said, he walked into a police station and confessed to killing his wife and mother-in-law in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, they received a call on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. about a subject who had walked into a Hialeah Police station to turn himself in after saying he had committed the murders.

The man, later identified as 56-year-old Jose Luis Echevarria Garcia, was then detained.

Police officers responded to a home in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 32nd Avenue in Miami Gardens, went through a back door and located two women with serious injuries.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced the victims dead.

Officials have not specified how the women were killed. No one else was home at the time.

Investigators said the subject and his wife were going through a separation.

Officials confirmed Echevarria Garcia was placed under arrest at around 3 a.m. on Sunday. He was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and was denied bond.

Police continue to investigate.

