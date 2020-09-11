Man arrested after chase through Broward County

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase through Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies began following the white BMW near Copans Road and Federal Highway in Pompano Beach at around 10:20 a.m., Friday.

Detectives said the driver, identified as Luis Martinez, who is a wanted felon from Osceola County, was acting suspicious at a gas station in the area. When they attempted to stop Martinez, he took off and deputies followed in pursuit.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the BMW could be seen heading westbound on Griffin Road in Dania Beach.

The people in the vehicle were believed to be armed. Deputies could later be seen removing a firearm, reported as stolen, from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

7SkyForce HD clocked the vehicle driving up to 130 mph.

After some time, the BMW pulled into a parking lot of a Turnpike toll plaza in Pompano Beach.

Aerial views showed a man and a woman getting out of the vehicle before Martinez, who was behind the wheel, took off running. The woman stayed by the vehicle.

The man could be seen running across the Turnpike roadway and taking his shoes off before laying down on the ground.

Seconds later, an armed deputy could be seen approaching the man as he sat on the ground. Aerial footage showed the deputy punching the suspect to the ground and slapping him once he was lying on his stomach.

He was handcuffed and brought back to the parking lot where he was put into the back of a police cruiser.

The female passenger was detained at the scene, and aerial footage captured her in handcuffs. She will not face any charges.

The BMW was then towed away from the pursuit’s conclusion as evidence.

The deputy’s apparent punch and slap onto the suspect is being reviewed by BSO.

