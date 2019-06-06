Man arrested after burglary of Caja Caliente food truck in Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the burglary of a popular food truck in Wynwood.

City of Miami Police they took Jemall Gordon into custody, at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Gordon is accused of breaking into Caja Caliente, a hot spot for Mexican food in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 27th Street, about 12 hours prior to his arrest, just before 4:30 a.m.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect wearing a floppy hat as he made his way around the food truck.

“He was wearing a hat that we had outside,” said Monica Leon, the owner of the family-owned business.

At one point, the burglar sees the camera and reaches out to it before knocking it down. Before he does, however, the footage shows a crisp image of his face.

“He saw the camera, took down the camera, then went straight for the cash box,” said Leon.

Leon said the perpetrator had planned and mapped out the break-in beforehand. She said the man broke in through the back of the shop, hit the freezer in the patio area behind the shop before making his way into the parked truck.

The owner said the freezer was stocked with high-priced inventory, and when he couldn’t get access to it, he made his way toward the truck.

“He knew exactly what he was going for,” said Leon.

Leon said the burglar took off with three iPads, two cash boxes and a spare key to the victim’s house.

“It feels like an invasion of privacy. It feels terrible. What hurts the most, I think, it’s someone that knew what we had inside and knew the business. He knew exactly what he was going for, and I think that’s what bothers us the most.”

The total damages is estimated to be $15,000.

Officials said Caja Caliente has since reopened for business.

“For us it’s not about the money. It’s more about not being able to open on time. It’s about the community and the fact that we’ve been here for four years, and I think it’s more about an invasion of privacy,” said Leon.

