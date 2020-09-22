Man arrested after brutally attacking elderly man on MetroMover

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest following a brutal beating of an elderly man on one of Miami’s MetroMovers.

Just about 24 hours after the attack on 73-year-old Eduardo Fernandez, police arrested Robert Lee Ribbs.

Fernandez’s attack is the second brutal attack to take place on the MetroMover in less than one month.

Passengers who frequent the public mover are now worried about their safety.

Fernandez suffered a fractured skull which resulted in his brain bleeding. His cheekbone is also embedded into his sinus cavity.

Miami Police as well as the transit company said they have increased patrol and security presence at their stations.

Ribbs faces charges of strongarm robbery and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

He is set to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon.

