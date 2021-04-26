Man arrested after brawl inside MIA terminal caught on video

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after a brawl broke out at Miami International Airport.

According to the Miami Herald, the fight broke out at Gate D14, Sunday.

Police said the altercation broke out over some standby seats from MIA to Chicago. There were only three seats left for a group of four.

After the gate agent gave them their options, police said, that’s when the fight broke out, dragging other people into it for unknown reasons.

Cellphone video of the brawl was posted on social media via OnlyinDade.

In the video, multiple people are seen throwing punches in three different fights taking place simultaneously.

Onlookers could be heard shouting for security while others begged those involved in the fight to stop.

“Stop! You’re going to [expletive] kill him,” a man is heard saying.

Stanchions were knocked over and the furniture was pushed around as the fight continued.

Nearly a minute into the video, it appeared that things began to cool off, as those involved grabbed their bags and started to walk away.

Within seconds, the brawl reconvened.

With no police in sight, passengers, along with American Airlines employees, risked their own safety to bring the chaos to an end.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Jameel Decquir for allegedly starting the fight. He faces one charge of disorderly conduct.

Police said the three other people who were dragged into that fight suffered minor injuries. None of them chose to press charges.

