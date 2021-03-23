Man arrested after brandishing gun, refusing to pay valet at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was another night of danger in Miami Beach that led officers to arrest an armed man who threatened a valet driver with a gun.

A valet attendant at the Royal Palm South Beach Miami said a driver refused to pay for the service, in the overnight hours of Tuesday.

The employee of the hotel, located at 1545 Collins Ave., said when he asked a man to pay the $60 for parking, the man argued he wasn’t going to pay the amount and brandished a gun.

According to police, the victim handed the keys over to the man before the suspect and three other men got into the vehicle and fled the scene.

“The guy came in, wanted the car. I tell him, ‘Hey, man, you gotta pay’ but he don’t want to pay,” said victim Richalson Mercure. “Then I said, ‘Yo, I can’t release the car’ and what happened? He pulled up. One of the guys moved forward then one put up the gun. I said, ‘I’m not scared of you, man,’ so I go inside, talk to the manager and my manager called the cops then.”

Police were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. and a Be On the Look Out was issued for the black Pontiac the suspect and other men were in.

Officers stopped the black Pontiac along 41st Street and Alton Road and arrested 23-year-old Randall Dijonlee of Georgia.

Two other men were inside of the vehicle when it was stopped. They were detained before being released.

Cameras captured Miami Beach Police officers removing a weapon from the vehicle.

A handgun a rifle and ammunition were all confiscated from inside of the Pontiac.

Dijonlee is now facing an aggravated assault with a weapon charge.

He has since posted bond.

