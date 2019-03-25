Man arrested after attempting to rob spring breakers in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a group of spring breakers in Oakland Park.

Kevin Campbell allegedly attempted to rob the group at a gas station in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

The 33-year-old was armed with a gun, but the group of vacationers were said to have put up a fight.

Campbell left the scene empty-handed and was arrested shortly after.

He faces several charges including robbery with a firearm and resisting an officer.

Campbell is being held on a $10,100 bond.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.