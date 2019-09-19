Man arrested after attempted robbery at Popeyes in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, is behind an attempted strong-armed robbery at a Popeyes in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the fast food restaurant along Southwest 112th Avenue and 152nd Street just after 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several officers could be seen putting up crime scene tape outside of the restaurant.

The crook reportedly was attempting to rob a man inside of the Popeyes when a good Samaritan fired a shot into the air.

The attempted robber then fled the scene and made his way into the backyard of a home nearby.

The victim sustained minor injuries and the good Samaritan was not injured.

When responding officers arrived, he tried to leave the scene once more but was taken into custody shortly after.

Detectives could be seen questioning a man in the back of a police cruiser.

