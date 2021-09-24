OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to set an SUV on fire in Oakland Park.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, 25-year-old Christian Villacis stands accused of pouring liquid on the car and driveway of a home in the area, Wednesday.

One neighbor said he smelled gasoline and described what he saw when the man left.

“I walked out into the living room, and a picture in my living room reflects off the window,” he said. “I see an orange haze, and I said, ‘Hey, hey, hey,’ because I knew he had a gallon of something, so I ran out the front, and I look around the corner there, and I see him skateboarding away. Well, I see the fire, and at the time, the flames were 3 to 4 foot.”

It happened near Northeast 11th Avenue and 33rd Street.

The fire never reached the vehicle.

Villacis was charged with attempted arson.

Deputies said he also threatened to kill friends and associates.

