Man arrested after altercation with road ranger in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man was arrested after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade led to an altercation with a road ranger.

It happened Tuesday night along the Gratigny, approaching Northwest 57th Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, it all started as a crash involving a road ranger.

In a call to dispatchers, a woman can be heard describing a fist fight between two men. “They’re standing in the middle of the roadway and they’re, at this time, having a fist fight. The road ranger is being chased around the car … but at this time we do not have a visual of any weapon.”

At least one person has been taken into custody. Officials say it was not the road ranger.

