Man arrested after allegedly stealing car, striking officer before fleeing on foot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen car when he struck an officer before fleeing on foot in Miami.

Thirty-three-year-old Raul Hernandez faces multiple charges including attempted felony murder, cocaine possession and third-degree grand theft.

According to City of Miami Police, one officer pulled over Hernandez during a routine traffic stop on May 23 in the area of Northwest 17th Place and First Street.

The officer ran the license plate on the vehicle and realized the vehicle was stolen before Hernandez struck the officer and sped away.

The officer suffered minor injuries from the crash.

A perimeter was set up near Northwest 13th Avenue and Northwest Fifth Street, in the area where he took off on foot, but police were unable to locate him.

Hernandez was found and arrested by City of Miami Police on Tuesday.

He stood before a judge on Wednesday morning and received a bond of $18,500.

