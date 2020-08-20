Man arrested after allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who is suspected of stabbing his girlfriend to death in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police officers responded to the area of Northwest 47th Street and 89th Avenue at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene of the gated community where the victim was found dead on the floor of her townhome.

Police arrested 28-year-old Kacey Wilson at around 2:30 a.m., Thursday.

Wilson, the victim’s boyfriend, has since been charged with first-degree murder.

