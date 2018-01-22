Man arrested after allegedly shooting co-worker in Hollywood, fleeing country

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida security guard has been arrested after, officials said, he shot a co-worker and fled the country.

Andres Aviles allegedly shot another security guard at the City of Hollywood Water Treatment Plant, located near North Park Road and Hollywood Boulevard, in December.

Investigators said a disagreement between the two on-duty guards may have led to the shooting.

The victim was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with severe injuries.

Aviles fled to Mexico by car and was caught by federal agents during a layover in El Salvador on his way to Nicaragua.

Aviles was turned over to Hollywood Police.

He faces one count of attempted second-degree murder.

