Man arrested after allegedly setting former business partner’s truck on fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Miami man who they say willfully and maliciously set his former business partner’s vehicle on fire.

Fifty-three-year-old Lorenzo Jimenez worked as a partner in the victim’s construction company, according to the arrest report.

The victim stated he terminated the partnership around the end of their contract’s term after he was not satisfied with Jimenez’s performance.

He believed they ended the partnership on amicable terms until Friday, when the victim’s cousin said he saw Jimenez’s car parked around the corner from the victim’s house.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the victim woke up to find his work truck parked in his driveway on fire.

The flames spread to his wife’s vehicle as well.

Surveillance cameras from a neighbor captured a man near the victim’s truck before and after the fire broke out. Moments later, Lorenzo’s truck could be seen fleeing from the area.

Lorenzo was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with first and second-degree arson.

