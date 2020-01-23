Man arrested after allegedly robbing North Miami Beach bank

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into federal custody after he allegedly robbed a Regions Bank in North Miami Beach.

Tyler Currie, 29, was arrested by Miami-Dade Police officers on Wednesday afternoon.

The FBI said Currie targeted the Regions Bank branch located at 16501 West Dixie Highway on Dec. 31.

He is expected to appear in federal court on Thursday.

Authorities continue to investigate.

