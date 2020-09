DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a South Florida bank.

The incident happened at the Wells Fargo along South University Drive and Stirling Road in Davie, Tuesday morning.

Police said he was sprinting through the parking lot when they caught him.

He has since been handed over to the FBI.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.