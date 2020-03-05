Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on Spring Breakers in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, targeted a group of Spring Break tourists outside a Miami Beach hot spot.

The group came down from Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday night to enjoy Spring Break.

They were at Voodoo lounge, located along Ocean Drive and Ninth Street, when they said they met 24-year-old Gerard Szczerbinski.

One of the victims told 7News he became hostile and argumentative inside of the nightclub, leading him to get kicked out.

At around 4 a.m., when the group left and headed to their hotel for the night, they said he was waiting outside. Luckily, authorities were close by.

“[He] pulled a gun out, then he cocked it back like he was about to shoot us and then the police pulled up,” said victim Sasha Harris. “I was scared.”

“It had just happened. The only reason he got out of our face is because the police came with his lights on,” said another victim.

An officer just coincidentally happened to be driving by, noticed what was happening and stepped in.

“Everything happened really quickly,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez. “That victim came up, told that officer, ‘This man has a gun’ as he’s getting into this car and driving away. That officer immediately calls for backup. We follow him.”

Szczerbinski headed west, away from Ocean Drive and other bustling streets before he was stopped.

He was pulled over on Fifth Street and Meridian where inside the Jaguar he was driving, authorities said they found a gun in the glove box.

Szczerbinski appeared in court on Thursday in what appears to be the first Spring Break crime in Miami Beach.

“You’re arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm,” said Judge Mindy Glazer in bond court.

Szczerbinski had previously been arrested over the summer for allegedly trying to buy a luxury vehicle with a stolen identity.

“Don’t come out and prey on the innocent people here to have a good time,” said Rodriguez.

City of Miami Beach officials have seen their fair share of crimes during Spring Break over the years.

Last week, commissioners made the unprecedented move to rollback the sale of alcohol in bars, clubs and cafes to 3 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. for six days beginning on the 13th of this month.

“Something really devastating can happen,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

This group said they’re not going to let this incident ruin their Spring Break plans.

“It’s still fun overall,” said Harris.

“I’m gonna make the best of it,” said another victim.

Szczerbinski remains behind bars as of Thursday night.

