Man arrested after allegedly making threat inside Hialeah Gardens Walmart

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after, police said, he went into a Hialeah Gardens Walmart and allegedly made some disturbing comments.

Hialeah Gardens Police responded to the store, at 9300 NW 77th Ave., at around 4 p.m., Thursday.

Eduardo Sanchez, 38, was arrested without incident and charged with one count of breach of peace and disorderly conduct after he allegedly told several people some disturbing comments.

Witnesses said he implied that someone was going to die and the world was going to end today, and that is when people began running.

Cellphone video captured customers and employees rushing for the store’s exits after a rumor spread of a man possibly armed with a gun.

“It’s a guy with a gun,” a person said in the video. “There’s a guy with a gun.”

Because they had heard reports that the man was armed, the responding officers went into the store with rifles, police said.

Investigators have determined that the man had mental health issues, did not take his psychiatric medication for the day and was not armed.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.