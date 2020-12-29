Man arrested after allegedly killing his mother in her Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A murder suspect has been arrested after he was stopped in Miami Beach.

Police arrested Edwin Chow in the area of Ocean Drive and 11th Street, at around 2 a.m., Tuesday.

Chow faces a charge of second-degree murder after allegedly killing his mother in her apartment.

The body was found days later by the building manager, according to police.

Detectives identified Chow using fingerprints found at the scene.

He is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

