Man arrested after allegedly killing 2 at SW Miami-Dade gas station

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after, police said, he shot and killed a man and woman at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade in what began as a family dispute.

Miami-Dade Police units were called to the Mobil gas station on Bird Road and 118th Avenue, near the Florida Turnpike, shortly after midnight, Thursday.

7News cameras captured a white BMW with a blue tarp on the windshield, bullet holes and evidence markers surrounding the car, leading to the driver’s side door.

Police said the victims were inside the sedan when they pulled up to the gas station. Shortly after, a white Ford F-150 truck then pulled up alongside the vehicle.

Officials said the driver of the pickup started shooting, striking the victims.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman had to be rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center, located next to the gas station, where she later died.

A woman who was pumping gas at the station described what she was told about the incident.

“There was some gunshots that he heard, and then he saw police officers going down the Turnpike,” she said. “I’ve been here long enough to know that it’s not something that happens here.”

Police detained the driver of the pickup truck for questioning before he was placed under arrest, Thursday afternoon.

Detectives remained at the scene for hours as they searched for clues. A white SUV at the gas station was also tagged as evidence.

The BMW was towed away sometime after 5 a.m. as well as the Ford pickup truck and SUV.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.