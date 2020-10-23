Man arrested after allegedly disturbing voters at polling site near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly disrupted voters at an early voting site near Fort Lauderdale.

Stephen Beck, 33, was at a polling location at 2650 NW 6th St. on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Beck was causing a public disturbance by yelling racial slurs about voters buying into terrorism.

He has since been charged with disorderly conduct.

Officials believe Beck possibly suffers from a mental disability.

