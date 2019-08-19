Man arrested after allegedly defrauding tennis star of over $40k in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of using a tennis star’s personal account at a Miami Beach hotel and racking up almost $42,000 in expenses.

Miami Beach Police arrested Solomon Shlomo Azari, 24, at the 1 Hotel South Beach, along the 2300 block of Collins Avenue, Sunday.

According to police, Azari is accused of defrauding Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard of nearly $42,000 from her personal account at the hotel. Police said Azari had cocaine in his pocket when he was arrested.

He faces charges of possession, organized scheme to defraud, identity fraud and grand theft.

Miami-Dade County property records and a 7News source confirm that Bouchard lives inside of the hotel.

Bouchard has played against tennis legends such as Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams. Bouchard faced Williams in the Australian Open, and she became the first Canadian to play in a women’s Wimbledon final.

According to the arrest form, Azari was taken into custody after racking up several transactions that were charged to her house account.

Police said Azari posed as Bouchard’s brother, and over a two month period, he ate at the hotel’s Habitat restaurant and drank at its rooftop bar using the 25-year-old’s account.

In a social media post, Azari could be seen posing with Stryker the Cat, a domesticated jungle cat with 270,000 Instagram followers and several million YouTube subscribers.

Azari did not reply to numerous 7News inquiries.

7News reached out to a 1 Hotel representative, who declined to comment.

Azari has since posted bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.