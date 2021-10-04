MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is behind bars after he was accused of chasing after a woman with a pipe in his hand.

Jean Requena is facing a long list of charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Miami Beach woman said Requena went after her with a pipe, Friday afternoon.

Valerie Owen was gardening outside her home along Bay Road and 16th Street.

The suspect ran toward her as he was being chased by police.

“I heard like a disturbance coming in the alley,” said Owen. “It was really scary, and he was just absolutely out of his mind, frantic.”

Law enforcement sources told 7News Requena had to be shocked with a Taser and was taken to the hospital.

