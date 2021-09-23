MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a hotel and attempted to flee from officers in Miami Beach.

The incident began at the Whitelaw Hotel, along the 800 block of Collins Avenue, at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the area captured dozens of officers responding after witnesses said the hotel encountered a violent visitor.

According to hotel guests, they watched a man create a disturbance on one of the floors. They added that he ignored management’s requests to stop and leave the property.

Miami Beach Police were soon called. When officers arrived, the man inside the hotel allegedly struggled, fought and tried to run, but he would eventually be caught.

The man was taken into custody in the area of Ninth Street and Collins Avenue, where security cameras captured him being placed into a prisoner transport van.

Sherbrooke Hotel owner Mitch Novick’s cameras recorded the incident just outside of his establishment.

“It’s another day in the Miami Beach entertainment district,” Novick said.

Novick said similar issues have turned him into an observer and documenter rather than a current hotel operator.

“Plenty of cops, I kept my camera focused,” Novick said. “I’ve closed my hotel. I don’t want my hotel guests of decades to witness what I see daily.”

The man faces charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest with violence. However, police said he could face more charges.

