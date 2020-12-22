Man arrested after allegedly being found with $200K of stolen items

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been arrested after he was allegedly found with a large amount of stolen items.

Davie Police uncovered more than $200,000 worth of stolen items from a Home Depot, and many of the items were still brand new and in the box when recovered by police.

Ronald Martin, 61, was arrested. He faces several charges, including six counts of dealing in stolen property.

