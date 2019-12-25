Man arrested after allegedly attacking postal worker in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of attacking a postal worker on Christmas Eve in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Detectives said the victim was in her postal truck off Northwest 27th Avenue on Tuesday.

According to police, she was getting ready for her next stop when 45-year-old Sosthene Louis, the alleged attacker, jumped through the open driver’s door.

He appeared in bond court on Wednesday.

A judge asked in court, “You don’t think that’s unlawful touching?”

“Now, remember that there must be an attempt to commit an unlawful touching,” a public defender said. “I don’t know if that’s an attempt.”

“I think I can infer it certainly from the facts of lying his body across the victim against her will,” the judge said.

Authorities said the victim tried pushing the 45-year-old off of her several times and screamed loudly.

“I am fine with probable cause,” the judge said. “The issue with him is that he’s a walk-away from a program. He clearly suffers from mental health issues, so it needs to be flagged or alerted to your felony counterpart to see if this is something that — I really don’t know on this charge what the state attorney’s position is going to be. I don’t know.”

Detectives said the victim managed to get Louis off the truck, but he jumped on the front side of it and ruined a windshield wiper before running away.

He later came back to the area, and that is when police arrested him.

Louis is charged with burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief.

