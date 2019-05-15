Man arrested after allegedly attacking 2 groups of Orthodox Jews in Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly shouted Jewish slurs and attacked two separate groups of Orthodox Jews in Bal Halbour.

Bal Harbour Village Police said the incidents happened near the 9600 block of Collins Avenue, at around 11 p.m., on March 22.

Daniel Starikov was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly attacked two separate groups of Orthodox Jews on the Sabbath as they walked to, or in the area of, synagogues.

“Horrible. Horrible. Horrible,” resident Stu Goldstein said. “It makes me feel terrible. It’s a horrible thing to see going on in this country, not only in Surfside or in Bal Harbour, but I hear about it and read about it in the media all over the country. It’s a terrible amount of anti-Semitism.”

According to the arrest report, police said the groups were aggressively approached by Starikov who, without provocation, began screaming at them.

“Unfortunately, there’s all kinds of people out there,” a resident said. “It’s pretty amazing. We’re all proud, and we support the law enforcement.”

Starikov allegedly yelled Jewish slurs, some sexual in nature, the arrest form said.

“The defendant made the statements while antagonistically clenching his fists and banging them together as if he was getting ready to fight or attack them,” the report stated.

Police said he also spit in the face and on the jacket of at least one in another group on the same day.

Strarikov currently sits behind bars in West Miami-Dade at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He has been charged with battery on a person 65 or older, prejudice and assault with prejudice on a religion.

However, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez-Rundle said her office is looking whether to charge Starikov with a hate crime.

“It was such a sad thing when people are in any way attacked because of who they are,” Fernandez-Rundle said. “When they see these kinds of cases, we’re very aggressive about doing what we can to ascertain if it is a hate crime, and if it is a hate crime, it means it’s an enhancement of punishment.”

Police said the threats Starikov made were also sexual in nature.

He remains at TGK on a $2,000 bond.

