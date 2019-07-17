Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Miami Beach commissioner

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Miami Beach commissioner in Miami Beach.
Miami Beach Police were called to the scene near First Street and Washington Avenue, just after 9:15 p.m., Wednesday.
According to police, a man allegedly shoved Commissioner Michael Gongora. Officers later located the man and arrested him.
Police said the incident is being investigated as a simple battery.
In a text to 7News, Gongora said, “I’m fine thanks, it was a simple battery from random stranger on street with me as victim.”
In a Facebook post, Gongora wrote, “Hello all. I am fine. Thank you for all the good wishes.”
Gongora did not suffer any injuries that suffered immediate treatment, police said.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.