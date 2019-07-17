Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Miami Beach commissioner

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a Miami Beach commissioner in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police were called to the scene near First Street and Washington Avenue, just after 9:15 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, a man allegedly shoved Commissioner Michael Gongora. Officers later located the man and arrested him.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a simple battery.

#MiamiBeach City Commissioner Michael Gongora was the victim of a simple battery tonight in the South of 5th neighborhood. He was not injured, and an arrest was made of a man whose name was not provided. @MiamiBeachPD say it happed near 1st Street and Washington Ave. @wsvn — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 18, 2019

In a text to 7News, Gongora said, “I’m fine thanks, it was a simple battery from random stranger on street with me as victim.”

In a Facebook post, Gongora wrote, “Hello all. I am fine. Thank you for all the good wishes.”

Gongora did not suffer any injuries that suffered immediate treatment, police said.

