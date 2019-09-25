Man arrested after alleged sword attack in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked another man with a sword in Oakland Park.

Curtis Miller, 54, was arrested on Monday and faces attempted murder charges.

Surveillance video showed the alleged attacker swinging a samurai sword at a man on July 15.

The victim said the incident was caused over a dump cart he had found in a trash pile.

He was not hurt during the exchange.

Detectives said Miller was arrested after they received a Crime Stoppers tip.

