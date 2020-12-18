Man arrested, accused of trying to rob, shoot Miami-Dade Corrections officer

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at a Miami-Dade Corrections officer in South Miami-Dade.

According to police, 21-year-old Edward Clay and another man shot at a Miami-Dade Corrections officer they were trying to rob. It happened near Southwest 247th Terrace near 113th Court, Thursday morning.

The corrections officer returned fire, hitting Clay’s accomplice, who later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The victim and another bystander were also struck and treated for their wounds.

Clay faces several charges, including attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.

