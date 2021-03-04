Man arrested, accused of shining laser in airplane cockpits for a year

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man aimed a laser at an airplane en route to a South Florida airport.

Officials said Rolando Yague, 61, used a green laser pointer and shined it into the cockpits of airplanes when they took off and landed for about a year.

Yague lives a mile from Miami International Airport and has since been arrested.

Police said the first incident was reported in March of 2020. Several reports followed for a year.

Officers said the act is significantly dangerous to passengers on planes as well as surrounding communities because it has the potential to cause the plane to crash because the glare from the laser makes it difficult for the flight crew to see.

Police said Yague had an additional device which he used when shining his laser.

Yague is currently being held on $5,000 bond.

