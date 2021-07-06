CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man pointing a gun at two Coral Gables Police officers as they sat at a table in front of a convenience store.

The video captured the incident just after 3 a.m. last Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, “The defendant while still seated next to the officers, brandished a 9mm SCCY firearm and placed it on top of the table in a careless manner, pointing the firearm directly at us where we were seated.”

Minutes later, the video showed an officer had noticed the weapon before he stood up and took the gun from his holster as the other officer joined him.

Officers said they tried to take 23-year-old Manning DeJuan Coney Jr. into custody, but he resisted.

The arrest affidavit read, “At this point, I deployed my electronic control device (Taser) to gain control of the subject. The Taser was cycled three times on the defendant before he complied.”

Police said there was no round in the chamber, but the gun had a black magazine with five rounds inside.

Kayson Davis, a recent graduate of the University of Miami, said the officers handled the situation well.

“With everything going on, that could have been way worse,” he said. “I’m surprised anyone would even try to do that.”

Officials said Coney Jr. does not have a license to carry a firearm, so he faces charges that include carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest without violence. He has bonded out of jail.

