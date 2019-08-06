Man arrested, accused of DUI and manslaughter in MacArthur Causeway fatal crash

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man involved in the fatal MacArthur Causeway crash last month has been arrested and charged with DUI and manslaughter.

Police arrested Jose Dominguez, 26, at around 1:45 p.m., Monday.

According to court records, Dominguez was found to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash on July 18, which resulted in the death of 26-year-old Dany Iglesias.

Dominguez was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang and came up to the Toyota Camry from behind and struck it as the light turned green, according to officials.

In bond court Tuesday, Dominguez was granted $35,000 bond and was given house arrest with a GPS monitor. He was also ordered not to drive and to surrender his passport.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.