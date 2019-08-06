Man arrested, accused of DUI and manslaughter in MacArthur Causeway accident

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man involved in the fatal MacArthur Causeway accident last month has been arrested and charged with DUI and manslaughter.

Police arrested Jose Dominguez, 26, at around 1:45 p.m., Monday.

According to court records, Dominguez was found to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash on July 18th, which resulted in the death of 26-year-old Dany Iglesias.

Dominguez was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang and came up to the Toyota Camry from behind and struck it as the light turned green, according to officials.

His bond has been set at $35,000.

Standing before a judge on Tuesday, Dominguez was ordered to house arrest while wearing a SCRAM monitoring anklet and was given a no drive order.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport.

