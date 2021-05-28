MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Miami captured a man pulling out a gun and pointing it at an employee.

The incident happened at the store near Northwest 79th Street and North Miami Avenue in November 2020.

According to officials, after a man who was arguing with an employee was asked to leave, he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot before he fled the area.

City of Miami Police are asking the public’s help to track down the man.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



