Man apprehended in Miami after armed carjacking, cross-county chase

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody in Miami following a high-speed chase that may have been linked to an armed carjacking in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Cellphone video posted by Only in Dade captured a stretch of police cruisers as officers tried to apprehend the subject, late Saturday night.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a subject armed with a handgun stole a BMW along the 1300 block of East Las Olas Boulevard, at around 11 p.m.

The chase led police south on Interstate 95 and into Miami-Dade County.

Officers in Miami tried to cut off the red BMW as it weaved through the streets.

The pursuit ended near Northwest 38th Street and 19th Avenue, where police took the man into custody without incident.

Cameras captured the subject as he sat handcuffed on the ground in front of the stolen vehicle.

As of Sunday night, police have not identified the subject or specified whether or not anyone was injured.

