Man appears in bond court after allegedly threatening ex-girlfriend with gun in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man made an appearance in court Tuesday after police said he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a gun in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to a call about an aggravated assault in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 33rd Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m., Monday.

A woman told responding officers her ex-boyfriend, later identified as 40-year-old Juan Urra Lopez, brandished a firearm and threatened to kill her.

Officers established a perimeter in the area with K-9 units and a SWAT team in assistance. Two nearby schools were placed on lockdown while police searched the area.

Lopez was found nearly three hours later.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition or electric weapons or devices by a felon or delinquent.

Lopez received a $15,000 bond and is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

