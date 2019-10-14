Man appears in bond court after allegedly striking child on bike in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man has made an appearance in court after he allegedly left the scene of a crash after he hit a 12-year-old child riding a bicycle in Miami.

AC Jovani Herrera has been charged with fleeing from the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and appeared in court, Monday.

He is accused of being behind the wheel of a gray 2011 Toyota Corolla that refused to stop after striking a 12-year-old on a bicycle and leaving him critically injured.

According to the arrest report, witnesses stated Herrera fled northbound from the scene and returned back later.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash near Northwest 14th Avenue and 29th Street just before 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

The child was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition with serious injuries, including multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed.

His attorney in court argued Herrera is a high school student who did not mean to hurt the victim, but the judge did not appear to show any leniency.

“He’s been there Saturday, Sunday, now Monday,” Herrera’s attorney said in court. “He’s onto his third day here just because the officer writes on there for no legitimate purpose there, ‘Do not release the defendant, and corrections pays attention to that and can’t find out.'”

“Well, Mr. Schwartz, let me correct you,” Judge Mindy S. Glazer said. “He’s not a child. He’s a 20-year-old man, but the 12-year-old child victim he hit was, in fact, a child who may not live to see 13 because he was reckless.”

Herrera was granted a $7,500 bond, ordered to house arrest and was given a no drive order.

