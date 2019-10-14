Man appears in bond court after allegedly striking child on bike in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man appeared before a judge on Monday facing some serious charges.

AC Jovani Herrera has been charged with fleeing from the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury.

He is accused of being behind the wheel of a gray 2011 Toyota Corolla that refused to stop after striking a 12-year-old on a bicycle and leaving him critically injured.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash near Northwest 14th Avenue and 29th Street just before 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

The child was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with serious injuries including multiple skull fractures.

According to the arrest report, witnesses stated Herrera fled northbound from the scene and returned back later.

His attorney in court argued Herrera is a high school student who did not mean to hurt the victim but the judge did not appear to show any leniency.

Herrera was issued a $7,500 bond, ordered to house arrest and was given a no drive order.

