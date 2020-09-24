Man appears before judge after leading authorities on chase through South Florida

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man appeared in bond court on Thursday, less than 24 hours after leading police on a pursuit through Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Kesly Altidor, 24, is the man authorities said led them on a chase, Wednesday evening.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies went after the vehicle following a shots fired call near State Road 7 and Kimberly Boulevard in North Lauderdale.

Authorities said the incident began as a fight between two drivers caught up in an apparent road rage incident.

From there, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz did not stop for deputies and took off, and they soon gave chase.

Nearly 20 minutes after the pursuit started, the vehicle came to a stop in West Miami-Dade on the Turnpike extension, and the driver could be seen getting out with his hands in the air.

Altidor has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing with disregard to safety of persons.

Standing before a judge, Altidor received a $65,000 bond and if posted, was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

