Man and woman found dead in Miami Lakes apartment

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a Miami Lakes apartment.

Few details have been given about the situation, but a death investigation is now underway.

Officers responded to the apartment located near Main Street and New Barn Road at around 8 a.m. Thursday.

It is unclear how the man and woman died.

Miami-Dade Police are now investigating.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.