Man ambushes, robs elderly woman inside Wilton Manors home

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman was attacked at her Wilton Manors home.

The woman was taking out her trash near Northwest Ninth Avenue and 29th Street on Monday. When she went back inside her house, she was ambushed by a man who snuck into the home.

The woman was hurt, but she is expected to be OK.

Some of her belongings were stolen.

If you have any information on this attack, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

